The South Carolina women’s basketball team suffered their first major setback for the 2025-26 season. Senior Chloe Kitts, who has been a starter for the last two seasons and played an integral role in leading the Gamecocks to back-to-back national title games, has been confirmed to be out for the 2025-26 campaign due to a torn ACL in her right knee.

Long-term coach Dawn Staley had a sobering reaction, expressing her disappointment while showing confidence in the rest of her team.

“We hate this first for Chloe, who has worked incredibly hard to become the best version of herself on the court this season. Her teammates are capable of stepping up, and I know that her competitive fire and tenacity will be felt from the sidelines as she pours what she can into them to ensure our team’s success,” she said per the official statement.

Kitts produced career-best numbers in both scoring (10.2) and rebounding (7.7) last season and requires surgery for the tear. She was ninth in the SEC in rebounding and eighth in offensive rebounds, also earning All-America honors.

Further, Kitts’ impressive postseason form earned her MVP honors at both the SEC Tournament and the NCAA Birmingham 2 Regional. The 21-year-old will undergo surgery this week, with further details about a prospective return timeline set to be shared in the coming time.

South Carolina will officially open their season on November 4 against the Grand Canyon Antelopes. However, their first action this season comes in the form of an exhibition game against Anderson University on October 24 at Colonial Life Arena.

Kitts played a total of 38 games last season, starting each time. She went 33.3% from the three-point zone and had an overall 52% field-goal percentage while also adding 1.9 assists and 0.7 steals per game. With the Gamecocks looking to continue their recent success, Kitts will undoubtedly be a major absence for Staley's team.