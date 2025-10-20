When it comes to developing as a big man in basketball, there is one former NBA star whom players seem to flock to in Hakeem Olajuwon. Olajuwon is considered one of the best players of all-time, and one of the most skilled centers ever. San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was among the latest to receive training from the Hall of Fame center. And for Minnesota Gophers commit Chadrack Mpoyi, Olajuwon is the reason why his game is that of a traditional center.

“First of all, I started playing basketball only a couple of years ago, like five years ago. I used to watch Hakeem Olajuwon, he was the top big man, so that’s why I play like that,” Mpoyi told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “But I just need to improve my basketball skills overall.”

At 6 feet 11 inches, Mpoyi has imposing size, and he blends that with a strong skill-set. He’s able to get deep position in the post and seal off his defender. He’s efficient around the basket and can finish through contact. He’s a handful on the glass, bullying his way to offensive rebounds and putbacks.

But even so, Mpoyi knows that next season is not going to be so easy. He’s currently in the midst of his senior year at Crean Lutheran High School in Irvine, CA. But once this season is over, he will head to Minnesota as part of the Gophers’ commits from the class of 2026.

In college, everyone is faster, bigger and stronger than in high school. Mpoyi has the tools to be successful, but he knows he’s going to have to put in the extra work before he makes his NCAA debut.

“I know that college basketball is really physical,” Mpoyi said. “I will be working on my conditioning and my body. I want to be ready for the next level. I’m gonna work on my body and be ready.”

When Mpoyi gets to Minnesota for the 2026-27 season, it will be the second year under Niko Medved. The program dismissed Ben Johnson following the Big Ten Tournament, and hired Medved as the new head coach. Medved arrived from Colorado State where he led the Rams to three NCAA Tournament appearances in seven years.

Medved has already made an impact in terms of recruiting for the Gophers. In addition to Mpoyi, Minnesota has brought in a strong recruiting class for 2026. The Minnesota had two other commits before adding Mpoyi in guard Cedric Tones and forward Nolen Anderson. Tones is considered a three-star prospect while Anderson is a four-star prospect.

For Mpoyi, it was a combination of Medved and the Gophers playing in the Big Ten that swayed his decision to chose Minnesota over other schools such as Cal, Utah and Oregon State.

“I picked Minnesota because the coaches were very honest with me, and they’re in the Big Ten in a big conference,” Mpoyi said. “They play great games against good players. I’ll be playing with good players, I can get better very fast. That’s my motivation.”

Of all of Minneosta’s recruits for the 2026-27 season, Mpoyi stands out the most in that he’s got a very intriguing outlook. He immediately becomes one of the biggest players on the Gophers’ roster and one of the more imposing big men in the conference overall.

While the game overall has shifted to more of a positionless, perimeter-oriented game, big men are still crucial in college basketball and Minnesota is getting a good one.

“Right now I feel I have a good motor, I play very hard,” Mpoyi said. “I just want to go there and try to improve my basketball skills.”

But before Mpoyi gets to Minnesota, he will play out his senior year in high school at Crean Lutheran. The Saints come in to the 2025-26 high school season as one of the better teams in California. Aside from Mpoyi, Crean Lutheran has other highly-touted recruits in Hunter Caplan and Jacob Majok. Both players are still uncommitted, but have multiple Division 1 offers.

With the high school regular season set to begin in November, Mpoyi and Crean Lutheran have pretty big aspirations.

“I think we got a pretty good team this year with my high school team,” Mpoyi said. “We can get better. I just want to make state actually. I want to win state with my high school.”