When the 2025-26 NCAA season gets underway, there will be plenty of NBA eyes on the BYU Cougars and the debut of star freshman AJ Dybantsa. Dybantsa is the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and as such, is expected to be a one-and-done player at BYU. With the first AP men’s basketball poll dropping this week, BYU came in ranked in the preseason top-ten. The high projections are part of the reason why Dybantsa chose to join the program.

Citing last season’s situation where star freshmen Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper went on to become NBA lottery picks despite Rutgers’ poor record, AJ Dybantsa revealed that he wants to win as a freshman at BYU during a recent appearance on ‘Boardroom Talks’ with Rich Kleiman.

“Yeah I don’t like to lose at all,” Dybantsa said. “So I’m not going into it like, oh if I don’t make the tournament I’m still going to be a top draft pick. I don’t care. Like I’m trying to win March Madness. That’s a dream that not a lot of people can have.”

Last season, Rutgers finished 15-17 overall and 8-12 in Big Ten Conference play. They were eliminated in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament. Despite that, Harper was selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and Bailey with the No. 5 overall pick.

It’s probably safe to say that even if BYU had a disappointing season, Dybantsa would still be in the running for the No. 1 overall pick.

But one year ago, Rutgers was in the preseason AP poll as the final school at No. 25. BYU clocks in at No. 8. The Cougars certainly have the opportunity to be among the nation’s elite programs this season, and it’s not just because of Dybantsa.

BYU picked up a major transfer in sophomore guard Robert Wright III who arrived from Baylor. Wright averaged 11.5 points and 4.2 assists last year while shooting 35.2 percent from the three-point line. The Cougars also have key returners in Richie Saunders and Keba Keita, among others.

Last year was the first season under new head coach Kevin Young. He led the team at a 26-10 record, including 14-6 in Big 12 play, and BYU reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in 2010-11.