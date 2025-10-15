When you think of Kansas Jayhawks basketball, Bill Self is the first thing that comes to mind. The legendary coach has led his team to many victories and has established himself as a bona fide Hall of Fame coach. He has won the NCAA Championship twice, in 2008 and in 2022. He's been the head man since 2003, and the Jayhawks have usually been a ranked team throughout all of it.

Self has had some scary medical issues in his past. Despite this, Self has said that he never considered retirement, as he has been dealing with health problems.

“Well, when we lost, like, three out of four last February? Yeah, I thought about it,” Self laughed. “But, from a health standpoint? No, no. No, I haven’t thought about that.”

Self has considered retirement before, but it was never due to health issues.

Now, Self is feeling much better after a few wakeup calls.

“I feel fine. I feel good. I've had a couple of wakeup calls but this was probably a bigger knot on my head than even the 1st one.”

“I don't think it's changed the way I coach. I think I've actually had more energy so far this year…”

This is great to hear. A rejuvenated Bill Self could be a major problem for not only the Big 12, but for the entire country. This Kansas team will be very good once again.

The Jayhawks are ranked 19th in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll for the 34th season in a row. Last season, they went through some rough patches in February, as Self explained above. That hurt their chances to make a run in March.

According to a press release from the team, the Jayhawks are returning a few players. However, their freshman Darryn Paterson is Kansas' third-ever No. 1 recruit to play for Bill Self (Andrew Wiggins, Josh Jackson). Tre White comes to Kansas from Illinois after a strong run last season. This team will be deep.