Former Howard University star Steve Settle III has officially joined the Miami Heat, as the former HBCU standout signed a deal with the squad for an undisclosed amount, per a release by the Heat. This comes after Settle signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the team following the 2025 NBA Draft in July.

The Exhibit 10 deal signed by Settle was a non-guaranteed training camp contract that could be converted into a two-way contract. If he spent at least 60 days with the Heat's G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, Settle was eligible to earn a bonus of up to $85,000.

The signing is the latest in an amazing basketball journey for Settle. Settle played a pivotal role in his college career, beginning at Howard University in 2019. During his time at Howard, he redshirted his first year before evolving into a key two-way contributor for the team. By the 2022–23 season, he had helped the Bison secure both the MEAC regular season and tournament titles, averaging 11.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He made a name for himself when Howard University made the 2023 March Madness tournament, scoring 13 points against Kansas.

He then entered the transfer portal and landed at Temple University. During the 2024–25 season, he started all 31 games, averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. His ability to shoot from beyond the arc stood out, as he posted an impressive 41.6% three-point shooting percentage for the season. Across his college career, Settle recorded several double-doubles and maintained consistent scoring performances, culminating in a 22-point game in the AAC Tournament.

The 6’10” sharpshooter, known for his versatile style of play, is now set to join a Miami Heat team that has seen a missed success in the past 15 seasons. The heat have won two championships I have made the final six times including twice in the past five years. As the NBA season is set to start, Settle Will certainly be a key player in their contending puzzle.