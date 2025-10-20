The 2025 college basketball season is right around the corner, and because of that, all of the preseason awards lists are slowly coming out. This college basketball season has teams full of talent, making the season that much more wide open. That wide range of talent is most seen with the preseason AP All-American team being released, with a mix of returning players, a transfer, and a talented freshman.

The Associated Press released its 2025-26 preseason All-American list on Monday. Of the five named to the team, only Purdue point guard Braden Smith was named unanimously, followed by Texas Tech forward JT Toppin, who was just behind Smith's 57 votes, with 52 votes. Michigan forward and UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg was up next, followed by BYU superstar freshman AJ Dybantsa. Finally, Florida big man Alex Condon rounded out the five.

“That’s just how Purdue has always been, how every player has always been,” Smith said. “Paint recruits players, recruits the same people, and that’s how they think, how we think. We always want to be a part of a program like this, a culture like this.”

Smith has been one of the best guards in the country since his freshman season at Purdue in 2022-23. When the Boilermakers went to the national title in 2024, he averaged 12 points, 7.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game. Then, he was even better as a junior last season, becoming the first player in NCAA history to have at least 550 points, 300 assists, 150 rebounds, and 75 steals in a season. Smith averaged 15.8 points, 8.7 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game for a Purdue team that lost in the Sweet 16.

JT Toppin easily deserves this spot after last year because he emerged as an elite player with Texas Tech after transferring from New Mexico. Averaged 18.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.5 blocks while leading the Red Raiders to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual national champion Florida in the Elite Eight.

Article Continues Below

Yaxel Lindeborg was a massive get for Michigan after he transferred over from UAB. He tested the NBA waters but decided to come back to college. Last season, he joined Larry Bird as the only players to have 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 150 assists in a season. He averaged 15.8 points and 11 rebounds per game in two seasons at UAB.

AJ Dybantsa's inclusion is the only one that is being made specifically off expectations because he has not played college basketball yet, but the potential is too hard to ignore.

Finally, Alex Condon's inclusion is the only one from last year's national champion. The Florida big man averaged 10.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while leading the Gators with 49 blocked shots.

All of these players are worthy, and they all have opportunities for huge seasons this season in college basketball.