The South Carolina Gamecocks just completed back to back undefeated regular seasons and are looking to make a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. With Dawn Staley at the helm as head coach, the Gamecocks have transformed into a national powerhouse. Staley managed to bring in one of top transfers to South Carolina in Te-Hina Paopao. Te-Hina Paopao was eligible for the WNBA Draft, but after such a successful regular season, Paopao announced on social media that she would return to the Gamecocks for the 2024-25 season.
In a video narrated by Te-Hina Paopao's father, Paul, she announced that she would be using her final year of college eligibility to return to South Carolina rather than enter the WNBA Draft. After a strong season, Paopao had been catching the attention of WNBA teams. They'll have to wait one more year.
Paopao began her college basketball career at Oregon where she played for three seasons. She entered the transfer portal in the offseason and has arguably been the most impactful transfer in the country. Paopao was slotted in to the starting lineup and has helped the Gamecocks to a 29-0 overall record, 16-0 in SEC play.
This season, Paopao has started every game she's played at a little over 27 minutes per game. She's been averaging 11.5 points per game, 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field, 48.6 percent shooting from the three point line and 84 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Last season, South Carolina made it to the Final Four on the heels of another undefeated season. They fell to Iowa and saw all of last season's starting five enter the WNBA Draft.