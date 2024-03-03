The South Carolina women's basketball team is building a dynasty. The Lady Gamecocks are undefeated for another regular season, making history in the SEC as the first school to enter the conference tournament undefeated more than once, per ESPN.
South Carolina women's basketball completed the regular season Sunday with a victory over Tennessee, 76-68. The Gamecocks won their 47th consecutive SEC regular-season game, with the victory. South Carolina enters the conference tournament with a 29-0 overall record, and the clear favorite to bring home another conference tournament championship. The Gamecocks will be the no.1 seed in that event.
The Lady Gamecocks were led in the game by Kamilla Cardoso, who had a double-double. It was her 13th of the season. She finished the game with 18 points, and 14 rebounds for the ladies. She played the game in front of her family who were visiting from Brazil, per ESPN.
The South Carolina women's team is simply racking up victories. The team has now won 57 straight home games, a mind-blowing statistic. The South Carolina women are going for their first NCAA women's tournament championship since 2022, which was the second national title for coach Dawn Staley. The women's team made the 2023 Final Four but lost last season, to Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
The women's SEC tournament is scheduled for March 6-10 in Greenville, South Carolina. South Carolina women's basketball gets a double-bye, and won't have to play until the Quarterfinals on March 8. The rest of the SEC is surely on notice, because this women's program is moving through the conference like a hurricane.