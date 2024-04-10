A new era for Stanford women's basketball is set to take place following the retirement of longtime head coach Tara VanDerveer. On Tuesday, Stanford announced that their head coach of 38 seasons has decided to call it a career, per ESPN's Alexa Philippou. As of now, Stanford is in talks with longtime assistant coach Kate Paye for a potential succession.
In a press release by Stanford Athletics, VanDerveer gave a statement on her retirement.
“Basketball is the greatest group project there is and I am so incredibly thankful for every person who has supported me and our teams throughout my coaching career,” VanDerveer said. “I've been spoiled to coach the best and brightest at one of the world's foremost institutions for nearly four decades. Coupled with my time at Ohio State and Idaho, and as head coach of the United States National Team, it has been an unforgettable ride.”
“The joy for me was in the journey of each season, seeing a group of young women work hard for each other and form an unbreakable bond. Winning was a byproduct. I've loved the game of basketball since I was a little girl, and it has given me so much throughout my life. I hope I've been able to give at least a little bit back.”
The winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, Tara VanDerveer tallied a total of 1,216 wins throughout her storied career with Stanford, Ohio State and Idaho. She broke the record for most wins back in January when she recorded her 1,203rd victory, surpassing former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski.
VanDerveer's decorated tenure at Stanford was nothing short of successful. Through nearly four decades at the helm, the 70-year-old tallied three National Championships and 13 Final Four appearances. Some of her many recognitions include five National Coach of the Year Awards, a John Wooden Legends of Coaching Award and of course, her Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction in 2011.
more to follow**