Tara VanDerveer sets new NCAA record, outshining Coach K.

Stanford women's basketball coach Tara VanDerveer has officially become the winningest coach in NCAA basketball history, surpassing Duke's legendary Mike Krzyzewski. The historic 1,203rd win came as the Cardinal won over Oregon State with a 65-56 victory on Sunday.

“I told our team, I said, ‘This is what feels like winning a national championship,'” VanDerveer said. via Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. “You're just so excited and you're so happy. I would like to build on this and get better.”

Coach K, who had held the record since 2019, also congratulated VanDerveer.

“This is a tremendous accomplishment … This is yet another milestone to add to an amazing legacy,” Krzyzewski said. “More important than all the astounding numbers and career accomplishments, she's positively impacted countless lives as a coach and a mentor. Tara remains a true guardian of our sport.”

Achieving this milestone without star forward Cameron Brink, Stanford (17-2, 6-1 Pac-12) overcame a slow start, a testament to the team's resilience and determination.

Kiki Iriafen stood out with a career-high 36 points and 12 rebounds, supported by Talana Lepolo's 14 points. The presence of a packed gym, including about 30 of VanDerveer's former players like Jennifer Azzi and Chiney Ogwumike, added to the game's significance.

A video presentation post-game featured tributes from notable figures like Billie Jean King, South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and Steve Kerr. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and WNBA star Lisa Leslie also offered their congratulations.

VanDerveer's journey spans 38 seasons at Stanford, with prior coaching stints at Idaho and Ohio State. Her resume includes three national titles, 14 Final Fours, and 25 Pac-12 regular-season titles. A 2011 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee, she took a year off in 1996 to lead the U.S. women's national team to Olympic gold, influencing the WNBA's inception.

“I like to say that I've never felt that coaching basketball was a j-o-b, job,” Vanderveer said. “I can't wait to come into the gym. I love coming to practice, love coming to the games and it's fun. I get to wear sneakers to practice and the games, and all of you, our fans, are so fantastic.”

As the record stands, VanDerveer's closest competitor is UConn's Geno Auriemma, trailing by seven wins. The ultimate holder of this record may well be determined by who remains in coaching the longest. To that, Jennifer Azzi remarked, “I don't see Tara retiring any time soon.”