The Seattle Storm have been eliminated from playoff contention this season, but they are still must-watch TV due to superstar Jewell Loyd. Loyd was selected as an All-Star this season and was awarded the All-Star Game MVP honors. Loyd has been on a scoring tear this season and she has been leading the WNBA in scoring. She eclipsed Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi's record for most points scored in a single WNBA season and on Wednesday, she came close to breaking another one of Taurasi's records. After scoring 26 points against the Atlanta Dream, Loyd became second all-time for most 25+ point games in a single season, the team announced.

This game was Loyd's 18th this season scoring 25 or more points. In comparison, Diana Taurasi has 20 which she accomplished in 2006. With the Storm having two games left in the 2023 season, the best Jewell Loyd can do is tie Taurasi for most games with at least 25 points in a season.

It's been a career-year for Loyd despite the turbulent season for the Storm. She's been playing a career-high 35.1 minutes per game and has played in all but five games this season. She's averaging 24.3 points per game, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 37.3 percent shooting from the field, 35.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 89.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

She's also taking a career-high 19.8 shot attempts per game and a career-high 8.4 attempts from the three-point line. Loyd is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason and will arguably be the top free agent on the market.