The Chicago Bears acquired the biggest name in the head coaching pool this offseason. Ben Johnson, the former offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, decided to sign on with Chicago as their new head coach. The architect of one of the most efficient and creative offenses in the NFL, many are expecting to see that same level of firepower with the Bears.

Of course, the Bears' new offense will be scrutinized. Attentive fans will correctly point out that the Bears' offensive game plan against the Buffalo Bills looked oddly similar to some of Detroit's sets. Even current Lions players remarked that it was amusing to see their old plays being run by a different team. That game plan was effective, as the Bears routed the Bills 38-0.

When asked about that, Johnson admitted that he basically recycled the same playbook he ran during the preseason for the Lions. That being said, though… the Bears coach teased that there will be more “fun” stuff once the regular season is underway.

“It's a completely different personnel, so we're going to do what our guys do best,” Johnson told Kay Adams on her show “Up & Adams”. “I think we've got weapons in every room… It's going to be hard on us coaches to make sure that we're getting everyone the ball… This is the same game plan in preseason that I've done for the past four years, so the plays should look the same… Once we get into the season, we'll have a little bit more fun.”

It would be silly to think that the Bears will just be the Lions 2.0 on offense. Even just looking at the quarterbacks, Jared Goff and Caleb Williams have distinct strengths and weaknesses. The Bears have talent on offense, though: DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, D'Andre Swift, and Cole Kmet are solid playmakers. As Johnson said, it's their job to figure out how to put these players in the best position.

Next up on the Bears' schedule is a date with the Kansas City Chiefs. That will be their last preseason game before the regular season kicks off.