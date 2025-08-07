As the WNBA trade deadline hits the final stretch, some teams are still scrambling to make their last-minute moves and lock in the lineup they're going to be rolling with for the rest of the 2025 season. Some franchises are just focusing on selling as they look forward to rebuilding for 2026, while others are looking for the perfect piece to complete their title-run aspirations for this year. With injuries and roster chemistry issues creating challenges, the Chicago Sky may be in the best position to get value out of moving a player on their squad.

The Sky's perimeter shooting guard Rachel Banham seems to be the most valuable asset the team has to deal away, according to Bleacher Report. Banham is portrayed as a good fit for multiple clubs, including the Seattle Storm, Atlanta Dream, and Phoenix Mercury.

Banham's skill set would create spacing in a Storm offense that can stagnate in clutch moments, giving way for stars like Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins to get more open shots or drive to the basket. Her career 37% 3-point shooting ability would also transform the look of the Mercury immediately, who only rely on Kahleah Copper and Monique Akoa Makani for shots from beyond the arc. Banham would also fit right in with the Dream, who have gone with a “3s first” approach under new head coach Karl Smesko. Placing her alongside the likes of Allisha Gray would boost Atlanta's efficiency and only make it harder for other teams to catch up in the playoff race.