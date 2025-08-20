The Chicago Bears are quickly learning they may have landed a difference-maker in rookie wide receiver Luther Burden III. On a recent episode of Up and Adams, Bears wideouts Rome Odunze and DJ Moore spoke glowingly about Burden’s early performances. Odunze said Burden’s natural ability has already stood out.

“I would say it’s his comfortability out there,” Odunze said about Burder. “In these first two games he’s played, his first two NFL games, he’s just looked natural out there. He’s making moves. He’s making people miss. It’s just like he used to do in college. So, all those things are super impressive, and to see how quickly he’s learning and how quickly he’s developing, it’s really, really good.”

Concurrently, Moore echoed the sentiment, calling Burden a quick study.

“Him just being a sponge,” Moore said. “Just taking bits and pieces from everybody’s game that he’s seen in front of him right now and he’s just going out there and playing his butt off.”

Luther Burden III has earned praise from his Bears teammates

Article Continues Below

Burden’s effort has matched the praise. The second-round pick hauled in three catches for 49 yards in Chicago’s 38-0 win over the Buffalo Bills. Furthermore, he had a 21-yard gain that showcased his ability after the catch. He also delivered two key blocks near the goal line that sprung touchdown runs, underscoring head coach Ben Johnson’s “no block, no rock” philosophy for receivers.

The rookie has not yet played extended snaps with quarterback Caleb Williams and the first-team offense. Nevertheless, his impact has been hard to miss. After battling a hamstring injury in the spring and facing questions about maturity during the draft process, Burden has responded with consistency and toughness in training camp and preseason play.

With Moore leading the group and Odunze stepping into a prominent role, the Bears already boast one of the NFL’s most promising receiver units. However, if Burden continues on this trajectory, Chicago could soon have one of the deepest receiving corps in football. That gives Williams no shortage of options in his sophomore season.