The Connecticut Sun have been on a roll as they still lead in the WNBA standings. Alyssa Thomas has been doing tremendous as a leader. She just broke an insane milestone only Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu achieved at the expense of the Seattle Storm.

Alyssa Thomas notched her third career triple-double. This makes her the third player to ever achieve the feat in WNBA history. The only players to ever do it were Sabrina Ionescu and Candace Parker, per ESPN Stats & Info.

All of this was capped off by a win against the Seattle Strom. Alyssa Thomas knocked down six of the 12 shots she took which earned her 13 points. Her all-around game allowed her to play make in an amazing manner as well. She finished the game with 12 assists.

The Connecticut Sun star did not just show up on offense. Alyssa Thomas also made big-time plays against the Seattle Storm on the defensive side of things. She got 14 of her 15 rebounds on defense to make sure that her opponents did not get second-chance possessions. Her pickpocket game was also elite as she took the ball away three times from the Storm. Despite a 33-point game from Jewell Lloyd, the Connecticut Sun pulled off the win through Alyssa Thomas' efforts.

Alyssa Thomas has placed the WNBA on notice with her recent performances. The 31-year-old veteran is continuously proving why she should not be messed with. Her playstyle is also telling of multiple triple-double performances to help the Connecticut Sun notch another WNBA Championship.