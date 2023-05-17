David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The 2023 WNBA regular season is set to begin this Friday, May 19 and so this week will be filled with teams making contract and roster decisions. Some players are going to be rewarded for their play during training camp and preseason and earn a coveted WNBA roster spot. Others are going to see their dreams put temporarily on hold. And yet some players are going to be rewarded with a little long-term security. The Connecticut Sun were one of those teams as they made the decision to extend fourth-year guard Tyasha Harris’ contract through the 2025 season as per Richard Cohen of Her Hoop Stats.

Can confirm @itsBTerrell's report on Tyasha Harris's rookie-scale extension with the Connecticut Sun. To be really specific, deal is for $97,100/$100,013 (covering 2024/25), and is unprotected. #WNBA https://t.co/OGUKPxjCSR — Richard Cohen (@RichardCohen1) May 16, 2023

Tyasha Harris’ new contract will pay her $97,100 in the 2024 season and $100,013 in the 2025 season. Harris joined the Sun in the offseason amid a three team trade that included Jonquel Jones being shipped to the New York Liberty. This will be Harris’ fourth season in the WNBA. She was originally drafted by the Dallas Wings with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 draft. She spent the last three seasons with the Wings.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Harris had emerged as a dependable contributor off of the Wings’ bench. During her rookie season in 2020 she played in 21 games including three starts and averaged 6.8 points per game, 1.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists with shooting splits of 43.3 percent shooting from the field, 33.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and 63.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Last season Harris averaged 5.0 points and 2.8 assists with shooting splits of 41.6 percent from the field, 30.9 percent from the three-point line and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line. Harris figures to be the Sun’s backup point guard.