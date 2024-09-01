In a 96-85 win over the Washington Mystics on Saturday, DeWanna Bonner of the Connecticut Sun achieved an individual milestone, surpassing Tamika Catchings to become fourth on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. Bonner's 16-point game lifted her career total to 7,381 points, just ahead of Catchings' 7,380. Now, only 107 points separate Bonner from surpassing Tina Thompson for third place, adding another chapter to her already impressive career.

Sun head coach Stephanie White was quick to praise Bonner's accomplishments, highlighting her consistency and the lack of recognition she receives compared to other greats in the league.

“I feel like every time we have a game, DB is hitting another milestone,” White said, as reported by Emily Adams of the Hartford Courant. “When you think about the greats in this league, her name doesn’t come up nearly as often as it should — not just in terms of her numbers and her production, but her remarkable consistency. She’s played every role on multiple teams. She’s won championships … It just really is incredible what she’s been able to do, and how consistent she’s been able to be, and I feel like these last two years, there’s even been a resurgence for her.”

Connecticut Sun bounce back after loss to previous loss to Indiana Fever

The Sun rebounded Saturday after a tough loss earlier in the week to the Indiana Fever. DiJonai Carrington set the tone early, scoring 11 points in the first quarter. Marina Mabrey led all scorers with 21 points, shooting 7-for-13 from the field, including three crucial 3-pointers early in the third quarter that helped extend Connecticut's lead. The Sun shot a season-best 60.9% from beyond the arc, a significant improvement over their average of 31.4%, and were a perfect 22-for-22 at the free throw line.

Bonner's milestone and White's call for greater recognition come at a time when the Sun are firmly in the playoff picture, battling for home-court advantage in the postseason. The victory over the Mystics not only showcased Bonner’s talent but also highlighted the depth of the Sun's roster, as they were able to maintain control of the game even with star Alyssa Thomas sidelined for most of the first half due to injury.

“There’s players like me who are so much younger that, I’ve been watching (Bonner) since Auburn, and she’s still cooking these people at her age,” Mabrey said. It’s cool to play with her too, because anytime you see her, it’s like, I’m passing to her and she’s going to get a bucket every time. So I’m super proud of her, and she’s one of the players that I’ve looked up to for a while.”