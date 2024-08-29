The Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun in a close game on Aug. 28, but instead of tempers flaring on the court, they got to social media. After the game, Sun's guard DiJonai Carrington went to X, formerly Twitter, and called out the Fever fans.

“The indiana fever have the nastiest fans in the W. ew,” Carrington tweeted.

It's not certain what Carrington may have experienced during the game or if it was after the game, but she did engage with them at times. After Caitlin Clark hit a three-pointer, Carrington came back down and hit a three-pointer herself and then shushed the crowd.

That didn't end well for Carrington, because Clark came right back and scored a layup on her.

Carrington had people in her replies agreeing that the Fever fans are not the nicest, while others were telling her that she needed to take the loss and move on.

DiJonai Carrington airs out her frustrations on social media

This was not the first time that Dijonai Carrington has gone to social media to express her frustrations about something in the league.

Earlier in the season when Caitlin Clark was asked if she was bothered that her name was being used as a weapon and she replied “No,” Carrington went on social media to share her thoughts.

“Dawg. How one can not be bothered by their name being used to justify racism, bigotry, misogyny, xenophobia, homophobia & the intersectionalities of them all is nuts,” Carrington tweeted. “We all see the s–t. We all have a platform. We all have a voice & they all hold weight. Silence is a luxury.”

There's no doubt that fans in sports can be disrespectful, and Carrington isn't the first athlete to speak out about it either, and she has shown that if there's an issue, she's going to address it.