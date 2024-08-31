The Connecticut Sun (23-8) pulled out a 96-85 road victory against the Washington Mystics (9-23) on Saturday, maintaining their second-place status in the league standings. What was most impressive, though, is the resolve they showed in the absence of star forward Alyssa Thomas.

The 2023 All-WNBA First-Team selection sustained a right leg injury after colliding with Karlie Samuelson in the first quarter. She was in visible pain and was eventually helped off the court and into the locker room. Despite later being cleared to return, Thomas did not check into the game again. She finished with zero points, one rebound, one assist, one turnover and two fouls in seven minutes of action.

Fans are hoping for good news, as they are fully aware of what this team's title chances are without the defensive anchor, 2023 rebounding champion and top-notch playmaker on the court. They will have to wait a bit longer to receive clarity, but some optimism was provided postgame.

“She's sore,” Sun head coach Stephanie White said, per the Hartford Courant's Emily Adams. “We're gonna … get her reevaluated to see how she feels for tomorrow. I know that there's still some concerns. I think probably in a pinch she could've went, but not really something that we wanted to chance.”

If Thomas was held out primarily as a preventative measure, she should theoretically be back in the lineup for an upcoming trip of matchups that include home games versus the Seattle Storm and a road trip to Las Vegas. Though, it is possible the injury is more serious and requires further rest. And so, we wait.

A healthy Alyssa Thomas might be enough to lift the Sun to the top

While national attention continues to revolve around rookie sensation Caitlin Clark and the resilient Indiana Fever, MVP frontrunner A'ja Wilson and the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces, and two-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart and 2024 title favorite New York Liberty, the Sun are getting a bit lost in the shuffle this WNBA season.

They enjoyed a blistering 13-1 start, losing only to the Liberty, and have remained a model of consistency throughout the year. After falling short in the past, Connecticut is eyeing that elusive championship. But the squad will need Alyssa Thomas to secure it.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 11.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.8 assists (second only to Clark) and 1.6 steals per game in 2024. She has been with the Sun since they selected her with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, and thus understands the desperation to finally win it all this fall.

Even if she is not 100 percent, fans should expect the triple-double machine to do everything in her power to chase that ultimate goal.