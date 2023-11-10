Suns star Bradley Beal appears to be on track to play vs. the Lakers after nursing a back injury to begin the year.

The Phoenix Suns were victorious on Wednesday night in Bradley Beal's much-anticipated regular season debut for the team. Beal didn't have his legs quite yet during that game, but Kevin Durant and the rest of the Suns team know just how important his mere presence on the court can be. Thus, his availability for their NBA In-Season Tournament bout against nemeses Los Angeles Lakers will be something to monitor for Suns fans.

And according to the latest injury report submitted by the Suns to the league, there's certainly a strong chance that Beal will be available to play later tonight. The Suns star guard is currently listed as “probable” to play, which means that barring an unforeseen turn of events, he should be cleared for action.

Bradley Beal should have better conditioning at the very least, especially when he's been working hard in his recovery from the back injury that delayed his season debut. There were moments when Beal was out of breath sitting on the Suns bench during their game against the Bulls this past Wednesday, which definitely justifies the team's minutes limit for the three-time All-Star.

Against the Bulls, Beal went 3-12 from the field, missing all six of his shot attempts from inside the arc as he didn't have his vintage lift quite yet. His ability to space the floor and act as, at the very least, a decoy should be instrumental against a Lakers team that struggles to start out games. In a matchup against either D'Angelo Russell or Austin Reaves, Beal should have plenty of space to operate on the perimeter, even if Devin Booker remains out due to a lower-body injury.

Last season, Beal had a 29-point night against the Lakers, leading the Washington Wizards in scoring in a 119-117 defeat. Beal had to exit the other game against the Lakers last year, playing in just three minutes during that contest due to a hamstring injury.

Given how injury-prone Beal has been throughout his career, expect the Suns to continue handling him with caution, so expect him to play in just around 25 minutes later tonight, which opens up more opportunities for Grayson Allen and Eric Gordon to continue their roll.