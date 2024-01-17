Kevin Durant couldn't believe how quickly the Suns were able to turn their fortunes around against the Kings.

For much of the Phoenix Suns' Tuesday night contest against the Sacramento Kings, Kevin Durant looked a bit out of sorts, especially when compared to the usually lofty standards he has set for himself. Durant was missing shots he would usually make from midrange, and to make matters worse, he had troubles in taking care of the basketball. He was not the biggest culprit for the Suns' struggles for much of the night, but he didn't really help matters as they went down by 22 against the Kings with 8:22 left in the fourth quarter.

But as the old adage goes, it ain't over until it's over. Even though mounting a comeback looked improbable, there the Suns were, ratcheting up the intensity on defense while refusing to miss on the offensive end. Even Durant was able to come alive just as his team needed him, making a couple three-pointers as well as four free throws in the Suns' final two offensive possessions to give them a 119-117 win over the Kings.

Things went by so fast for the Suns that Kevin Durant couldn't believe how quickly his team was able to turn their fortunes around despite having a 99.7 percent chance of losing the game with the Kings up by 22 in the final frame.

“I usually know how a game is going but I felt like this was a blur. I feel like I looked up and we were down six and I look up again, and it's a tie game. It happened so fast. I guess we were all in the zone and locked in,” Durant said in his postgame presser, via Trevor Booth, Suns beat reporter for ClutchPoints.

Just to put in greater perspective how fast the comeback Kevin Durant and the Suns mounted truly was, they became the first team in nearly four years to wipe a 22-point deficit in the fourth quarter. The last time it happened, however, the team coming from behind needed 10 minutes of play; the Suns just needed eight.

The Suns deployed their secret strategy of putting Durant at center, spacing out the Kings to devastating effect. This is the kind of game that shows that you can never count the Suns out despite the plethora of growing pains they have been going through this season.