Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant talked about his initial trade request from the Brooklyn Nets and his current team.

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to become a title contender with Kevin Durant, and he recently opened up about his initial trade request from the Brooklyn Nets that did not get fulfilled during the summer of 2022, indicating that the timing ended up being right for him being traded to Phoenix.

“[The Nets] refused to get rid of me,” Kevin Durant said, via Duane Rankin of azcentral. “I did [try to push it through], I tried. But time ran out, I wasn't gonna miss no games because of this whole thing. So you know once the season rolled around I was like whatever happens it happens. And I just get ready for the season. So it worked out in perfect timing. The way it's supposed to. Regardless of anything it's been fun playing with Book, living in Phoenix and learning the system.”

Durant went on to talk about the process of gelling as a team this year with the Suns.

“I feel like it's a new, you know we had a team last year with coach Monty and CP and those guys and now I feel like we got a new team this year too,” Durant said, via Rankin. “So it's even tougher trying to integrate everybody and make a full team, but it's been fun.”

The Suns are currently 10-6 on the season ahead of a Sunday game at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks. That will be an interesting test for the Suns against a good Knicks team in a hostile environment.