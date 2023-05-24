Who would’ve thought that a reality show based on Sylvester Stallone‘s family would get a Season 2 announcement before he’d return to the role of Rocky Balboa?

On May 24, Paramount+ announced that The Family Stallone, a reality series starring Sylvester and his family including his wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone, and his daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. The series’ synopsis, as provided by Paramount, reads: ”

After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: Dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife, and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

The news comes a week after the first season premiered on the streamer to record-breaking numbers. According to Paramount, The Family Stallone became the #1 original reality series premiere on their streaming service.

The Family Stallone is an MTV Entertainment Studios production. Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry serve as executive producers along with Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Jarjam, and Jonathan Singer of Bunim-Murray Productions. Additionally, Chris Ray and Jason Williams are co-executive producers.

Sylvester Stallone is an icon thanks to roles in the likes of the Rocky and Rambo franchises. He also spearheaded The Expendables franchise, a series that found a way to cram nearly every action hero — old and new — into the films (a fourth installment is coming soon). He even appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, once again reprising the role of Stakar Ogord. While Stallone has generally been a fixture of the big screen, he made his debut as a leading man in a scripted television series in Tulsa King — another Paramount+ project.

The Family Stallone Season 1 is streaming on Paramount+ now.