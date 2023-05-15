Paramount has announced a release date for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on their streaming service, Paramount+, and it’s a lot sooner than you think.

Honor Among Thieves grossed over $200 million during its theatrical run — not quite up to the standards of Scream VI, but still a passable theatrical gross. It peaked early with a $37 million domestic opening (it has grossed just $92 million domestic in total) but made the most of an odd situation. Honor Among Thieves was the first attempt at a Dungeons & Dragons feature film in over a decade since The Book of Vile Darkness.

The film will be available to stream on Paramount+ beginning May 16 — just 46 days after its theatrical release on March 31. That’s the same window that Paramount took with Scream VI. Out of all of their 2023 major releases, 80 for Brady got the most time to marinate in theaters. The film hit Paramount+ on April 4 after being released on February 3 — that’s a whole 61 days after being released and over two weeks longer than Scream VI and Honor Among Thieves.

Honor Among Thieves serves as a feature-film reboot of the series and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant. The film had its world premiere at SXSW (South by Southwest) on March 10 and was a success to critics and audiences alike. The film holds a 91% score from critics and an even better 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Honor Among Thieves synopsis per a press release: “A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on Paramount+ on May 16.