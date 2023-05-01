Sylvester Stallone has climbed a lot of metaphorical mountains in his illustrious career, and now he’s ready to get back to climbing actual mountains with the news that he will star in and produce a sequel to Cliffhanger, his 1993 blockbuster action thriller.

Stallone will return to his role of Ranger Gabe Walker, an expert mountain climber. The original Cliffhanger centered on Walker trying to rescue a group of stranded hikers, who turned out to be a dangerous gang of convicts trying to find their missing $100 million after a plane crash. Details surrounding the plot of the new film are currently unknown.

The Cliffhanger sequel will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh, who also helmed the action thriller Angel Has Fallen. The film will be produced by Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film, the production company behind the Fast & Furious franchise. Other producers include Rocket Science, in addition to Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions.

Director Waugh said in a statement: “Growing up with the biggest action films of the 80s and 90s, working on many of them myself, Cliffhanger was by far one of my favorite spectacles. To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Producer Neal Moritz added, “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in Cliffhanger. I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.”

Sylvester Stallone currently has a lot on his plate. He can be seen in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as well as the upcoming Expendables 4. On the television side, his popular streaming series Tulsa King has been renewed by Paramount+ for a second season, and a reality show called The Family Stallone is forthcoming on Paramount+ as well. That’s what happens when you’ve got the eye of the tiger.