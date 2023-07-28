On the latest episode of “The Kardashians,” it was revealed why Tristan Thompson opted to stay with ex Khloe Kardashian during a difficult time.

“Tristan has a house that he is doing construction on and renovating. He was able to live there during renovations but we had crazy weather for California, like extreme rain. Tristan’s roof caved in on his home and caused flooding,” Khloe said in her confessional per US Weekly. “So Tristan and [his youngest brother] Amari are staying at my house now until his home gets fixed.”

During her confessional, Khloe Kardashian also told the cameras about the phone call she received from Thompson informing her that his mother Andrea Thompson had died.

“Tristan called me. I didn’t really understand what he was saying. He was just screaming on the phone trying to tell me that she is gone. But I had no idea what he was talking about. I was really close to Andrea. We spoke every single day,” the Good American founder said about his mother. “Andrea is only 53 years old and she leaves behind four boys: Dishawn, Daniel and Amari. And Amari is 16 and he is severely disabled and it is just really sad. Because we don’t know what he knows or doesn’t know cognitively.”

Khloe added that what happened to Tristan's home at the time felt like a sign that she could be able to help him during his loss.

“God does have a plan and God doesn’t want him to be alone right now. And why should he be?” she added in the episode. “I just think this is what family does. When s—t hits the fan all you have is your family and Tristan and I are family. We are going to be family for the rest of our lives.”

Tristan thanked Khloe and the rest of her family for uplifting him during this difficult time.

“Thank you so much — especially for me and my family — I don’t know what I would do without you guys,” he told Khloé, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. “You guys are so busy and have so much going on, I just hope I can continue blessing you guys with everything my mom would want for you.”

Tristan and Khloe share two children together: daughter True and son Tatum. The couple called off their romantic relationship in 2019 according to multiple outlets.

The July 27 episode of “The Kardashians” will be the final episode of season three.