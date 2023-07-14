Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson showed their son Tatum Thompson's face for the first time in a preview for next week's episode of ‘The Kardashians.' In the first-look, Tristan is seen holding Tatum who is wearing a blue onesie.

“Thank you so much, from me and my family, I don't know what I would do without you guys right now,” Tristan says.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, 5, and son Tatum. Tristan is also the father to son Prince Oliver, 6, with Jordan Craig, and Theo, 19 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe had previously opened up about how motherhood is and the struggles she's had with a newborn this go-around.

“The first couple months are really wild,” she said laughing. “He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy.”

“You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is,” she shared.

She previously shared on episode three of The Kardashians about how her bonding with Tatum differed with True.

“With True, it took me a couple of days, to be like, ‘OK, this is my daughter and I was super into it,' but just days. With him, it's taking me months,” she admitted to her mom Kris Jenner. “I love him and I love kids, but I definitely still don't have that complete bond, but so many people say it takes time,” Khloe says.

Kris adds, “I think that for you, you've been through a lot. Your emotions are spent on trying to deal with trauma and all the stuff that you've been through and I think you have to remember that. I mean, you have to give yourself a little bit of credit.”

She revealed in the following episode how she has worked on her relationship with him.

“Bonding with the baby has definitely gotten easier,” she said.

“I love True's relationship with him, and this is going to be hard,” she said of her trip to Milan to support sister Kim. “But travel Khloé is always fun. I'm just worried about having a good time and bringing good energy.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays at 9pm PT/12 am EST.