The 2025 Clemson football team is loaded and is seen as one of the best teams in the country this season. They opened the year ranked as the fourth-best team in the AP Poll, and for good reason. The Tigers are tied for first in the country in most returning starters, and because of that, they are primed to take an even bigger step forward due to a loaded roster on both offense and defense.

ESPN recently released its list of the 100 best CFB players, and the Clemson football program has three players ranked in the top ten: Peter Woods, at nine, T.J. Parker, at six, and Cade Klubnik, at four. The fact that Dabo Swinney has three of the ten best players in the country, and they have more talent, proves why Clemson has such high expectations for 2025.

ESPN college football reporter Andrea Adelson wrote the info for all three, and she said on Woods: “Woods alternated between defensive tackle and defensive end last season, and what is so intriguing about his potential headed into his junior year is what new coordinator Tom Allen will ask him to do. Clemson plans to be more aggressive with its entire D-line, a prospect that Woods has embraced.”

Then, on Parker: “Parker showed his potential as a freshman All-American and followed that up with a dominant sophomore season. His six forced fumbles set a school record, and his 19.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks were the most at Clemson since Clelin Ferrell had 19.5 and 11.5 in 2018.”

Finally, on Klubnik: “Headed into his third year as a starter, Klubnik is poised to have his best campaign after posting career numbers in 2024. His return is one of the biggest reasons many believe the Tigers are poised to make a championship run. Klubnik also knows it is now or never for him to cement his Clemson legacy — and add this offense to the record books.”

Cade Klubnik is one of the best quarterbacks in the country this year, after some thought that he might be a bust. Klubnik had his best season last year after Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley streamlined this offense. He finished with 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air with only six interceptions on a 63.4% completion percentage.

This defense is going to be one of the best in the country. Parker has a chance to be one of the best edge rushers in the country, and Woods is a disruptor in his own right and will be a big run stopper and pass rusher up front. This team is loaded and rightfully has a lot of hype surrounding it, especially after luring Tom Allen away from Penn State.