Star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are currently rolling through the rest of the NBA en route to the postseason, where they have a legitimate chance to be the number one seed in the Western Conference when things get underway in one month and one day. In fact, so dominant has Gilgeous-Alexander's performance been this year that some have been prompted to wonder whether or not the Thunder guard will take home his first-ever NBA MVP award when it is announced in the early rounds of the postseason.
For his part, Thunder head coach Mark Daigneaul had an interesting perspective on just how valuable an award that would be for both Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City organization as a whole.
“What he’s done in his career at this point and what he’s done for our team this season, doesn’t need to be validated by an award,” said Daigneaul, per Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
As things stand now, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander projects to have a tough climb to catch Denver Nuggets MVP and who most would consider to be the best player in basketball, Nikola Jokic, in the MVP race. However, Gilgeous-Alexander will have several more high-profile moments in this regular season, including an upcoming road game vs the Boston Celtics, to prove that he belongs in the same category as players like Jokic, before the NBA playoffs get underway and the real work begins.