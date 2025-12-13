The Buffalo Sabres may be approaching a pivotal crossroads in their front office, as reports indicate internal conversations have begun regarding the future of general manager Kevyn Adams.

According to Matthew Fairburn and Tim Graham of The Athletic, the organization has begun discussions about removing Adams from the GM role, though any formal decision is not expected until after the team completes its current Western Conference road trip.

“The Buffalo Sabres have been holding internal discussions about replacing general manager Kevyn Adams, three NHL sources have told The Athletic,” outlined in the report, a development that comes amid another disappointing start to the season.

Buffalo currently sits last in the Eastern Conference at 13-14-4, extending a playoff drought that has now reached 14 consecutive seasons, tied for the longest among major North American sports teams.

Adams holds a strong relationship with owner Terry Pegula, and that connection was central to Adams’ promotion in June 2020, when he was elevated unexpectedly from senior vice president of business administration following the dismissal of Jason Botterill.

Article Continues Below

His tenure as GM has featured key roster reshaping. He oversaw blockbuster trades involving Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, Dylan Cozens, and J.J. Peterka, signed Taylor Hall, dismissed Don Granato, and ultimately brought Lindy Ruff back behind the bench.

Adding intrigue to the situation is the presence of Jarmo Kekalainen, who joined Buffalo as a senior advisor in May. The former Columbus Blue Jackets general manager has reportedly made a strong impression internally, according to Fairburn and Graham, fueling speculation about a possible succession plan.

With Adams under contract through the 2026-27 season and key roster decisions looming, including Alex Tuch’s pending free agency, the Sabres face another defining moment.

For now, their focus is on their next outing against the Seattle Kraken (12-11-6) on Sunday evening. But, once the road trip concludes, clarity may finally arrive on whether Buffalo stays the course or turns the page yet again in its long rebuild.