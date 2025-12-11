Obviously, the OKC Thunder are the most dominant team in the NBA. The defending champions are currently 24-1 and have the league's top scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

He is on such a tear right now that he has gotten former NBA player-turned-analyst Steve Nash to give him the highest compliment imaginable. That is putting him on the same plateau as Michael Jordan.

On Wednesday, Nash made the case by citing his numbers, per the NBA on Prime. All the while acknowledging that bringing up Jordan's name in the context of a contemporary could be characterized as “sacrilegious.”

“Offensively This guy is entering the heir of Michael Jordan statistically, look at these numbers.”

As of now, SGA is averaging 32.6 points and 6.5 assists per game. Beyond that, he has a historic True Shooting (TS) percentage of 69%, first in the league. Also, he has the second-highest three-point shooting percentage at 44%. Furthermore, SGA is 6th in the league in 2-point shooting percentage of 60%.

Plus, SGA is averaging the fewest turnovers per game with 1.7. All in all, one of the most efficient starts for an NBA player in recent memory.

On Wednesday, the Thunder trounced the Phoenix Suns 138-89, and SGA scored 28 points, shot 11-for-15 from the field, and dished out eight assists.

The parallels between SGA and Michael Jordan are evident

When looking at their respective games, SGA and MJ mirror each other. Both are known for their superb mid-range shooting, unmatched drive, and rising to the occasion when it counted most.

The last player to evoke those similarities to Jordan was truly Kobe Bryant. Also, just like Jordan didn't make his varsity team in high school, SGA didn't make the JV team in his freshmen year.

Both used that setback to fuel their intensity to prove they were the best. Obviously, Jordan's championships speak for themselves and his legacy remains unmatched.

Meanwhile, SGA is building his legacy.