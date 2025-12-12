The long-awaited return of San Antonio Spurs All-Star Victor Wembanyama has finally arrived, and just in time for the NBA Cup semifinal game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Spurs' Wembanyama was reportedly expected to return for Saturday's matchup against the Thunder before a report on Friday made things official.

Wembanyama is expected to be back in action for the Spurs' NBA Cup game against the Thunder, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

“San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama is likely to return for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinals against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Las Vegas, sources tell ESPN,” Charania reported. “Final clearance will come after today's practice for Wembanyama, who's been sidelined since Nov. 14 due to a calf strain.”

Wembanyama has missed the last 12 games. The Spurs, who have fared well in Wemby's absence with a 9-3 record, will look to snap the Thunder's historic 16-game winning streak to advance to the NBA Cup final in Las Vegas. The winner between Oklahoma City and San Antonio will face the winner of the semifinals matchup between the New York Knicks and the Orlando Magic.

The Spurs will face the Thunder in the NBA Cup semifinal in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Mitch Johnson on Spurs Victor Wembanyama's potential return

Article Continues Below

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson felt good about Victor Wembanyama's chances of returning to the floor to face the Thunder. Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle led the Spurs to victory in the NBA Cup quarterfinals against the Lakers, which is the kind of positive momentum for Wembanyama to return to ahead of attempting to hand the Thunder only its second loss of the season.

Johnson revealed Wembanyama was trending in the right direction after Spurs' practice on Thursday, per The Athletic's Jared Weiss.

“[He could return] very much so. He had a very good day today. He had a good intent day this morning, and we’ll have to see how he responds and reacts tomorrow,” Johnson said.

Wembanyama's final status for Saturday's NBA Cup semifinal game against the Thunder will be announced shortly.