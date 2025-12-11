OKLAHOMA CITY — While facing a 37-point deficit in the third quarter of a 138-89 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen committed a Flagrant-2 foul on Chet Holmgren. Allen fought through Holmgren's screen with an elbow across the chest that sent Chet to the ground. Players from both teams had to be separated before the officials reviewed the play.

After the Thunder won, Holmgren reacted to Allen's dirty play during his postgame media availability.

“All five of us were right there. I just think when two really good teams are going at it, being physical, plays happen,” Holmgren said. “I think it was officiated correctly. But it happened. I moved on, kept trying to play a basketball game.”

Chet Holmgren’s reacts to Grayson Allen’s Flagrant-2 in Thunder’s win against the Suns: pic.twitter.com/jcf6MLEa4y — Josue Pavón (@Joe_Sway) December 11, 2025

The Thunder handed the Suns one of their worst losses of the season while advancing to the NBA Cup semifinals, where it will face the San Antonio Spurs in Las Vegas on Saturday. Holmgren finished with 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, including a perfect 4-for-4 from deep, eight rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.

Allen exited the game with 10 points, four assists, and one steal.

“I thought the refs handled the situation tonight well,” Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said after the game. “Those things can get a little squirly from time to time if the refs don't handle it with a firm hand. I thought they handled it appropriately tonight.”

Jalen Williams on Grayson Allen's flagrant foul in Thunder win

Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams had words for Grayson Allen's ejection during his postgame media availability. For Williams, Allen's frustration reached a boiling point.

“We're up 40. I think something happened the play before. So, there was probably some frustration there,” Williams said. “Just making sure I had Chet's back and that's about it. I don't know. He's kind of done it his whole career. So, I feel him. Just made sure I had my teammates and just go from there. It's not anything really to be blown up. As bad as I want it to be, something that's blown up, it's the NBA. Nobody really fights anyway.”

The Thunder extended its franchise-record winning streak to 16, improving to 24-1 and tying the 2015-16 Warriors for the best start through 25 games in NBA history.