The Oklahoma City Thunder have figured out the game of basketball to a degree that's inching closer and closer to a level that's unprecedented. At present, the Thunder have a 23-1 record and are taking a 15-game winning streak into their Wednesday night NBA Cup quarterfinals contest against the Phoenix Suns. There is no stopping the reigning champion Thunder, as they seem to have used that Larry O'Brien trophy to take the next level into invincibility.

The Thunder's excellent start to the 2025-26 season has fans dreaming big. Some believe that they could surpass the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors' 73-win record to become the single-greatest regular season team in the history of the NBA. But Kendrick Perkins is taking it one step further, declaring that OKC is going to lose just one more game for the rest of the 82-game regular season campaign (there are 58 games left in their schedule).

“They might go 80-2. I mean this with every big bone in my body. That 73-9 record that Golden State got. OKC beating that this year, hands down,” Perkins said in an appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast.

“They might go 80-2. I mean this with every big bone in my body. That 73-9 record that Golden State got. OKC beating that this year. Hands down.” — Kendrick Perkins on OKC (via @RoadTrippinShow, h/t @NBA__Courtside)pic.twitter.com/a0DFpudoVx — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 10, 2025

Losing just two games over the course of an 82-game season is as close to as impossible as it gets. It's safe to say that, despite how brilliant the Thunder have been, they will not be able to tally 80 wins in the regular season. But Perkins' belief is not without its credibility considering how unstoppable they've been all year.

Article Continues Below

Thunder might surpass Warriors' 73-win record

This Thunder team is a generationally great defensive squad; they are allowing just 104.1 points per 100 possessions, which is six points fewer than the second-best defense (Houston Rockets). They have a net rating of plus-15.9, which is simply insane.

The Thunder are on pace to set the all-time record for best net rating over the course of an entire season, and that should have them on pace for 74 wins or more.