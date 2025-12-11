On Wednesday evening, the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 24-1 on the 2025-26 NBA season with a dominant 49-point home victory over the Phoenix Suns in the knockout round of the NBA Cup. With the win, the Thunder advanced to Las Vegas, where they will take on the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Thunder have hit another level of dominance so far this season on the heels of their championship from a year ago, and recently, ESPN sports media personality Stephen A. Smith took to the airwaves with a reason why their elite play has him concerned for the league as a whole.

“OKC is on the verge of making this season that I was looking very much forward to very, very boring. They're just that dominant,” said Smith on First Take, per Legion Hoops on X, formerly Twitter. “I'm sitting there like, ‘it doesn't matter who they go against…' It's so dominant in OKC, even if you had the chance, with all the assets that you have, to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, why bother? You don't need him. That's how awesome they are… I just don't know what to say.”

Stephen A. Smith says the Thunder’s dominance has him worried for the NBA: “OKC is on the verge of making this season that I was looking very much forward to very, very boring. They're just that dominant.” (via @FirstTake, h/t @CyrusTheVirusP)pic.twitter.com/4jglfYHXiD — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) December 11, 2025

Article Continues Below

Indeed, the Thunder have reached a level of superiority over the league that many pundits didn't think was possible anymore considering the supposed era of parity that the NBA is currently living through.

However, the team's cornucopia of two-way players, as well as their high-end star talent in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, and Jalen Williams, has allowed them to skyrocket above the competition and assure everyone that their championship from a year ago was just the start of their run.

In any case, the Thunder will next take the floor on Saturday evening from Las Vegas against the Spurs. The winner of that game will move on to the NBA Cup final, where they will take on either the Orlando Magic or the New York Knicks.