While various reports continue to suggest Giannis Antetokounmpo's inevitably leaving the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA fans shouldn't bother suggesting the Oklahoma City Thunder's best trade package. The 24-1 defending champion Thunder is most likely the only NBA roster that needs no improvements. GM Sam Presti mapped out a championship window by inking his core players — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren — to max extensions.

And while the Thunder's most recent pair of losses date back to Game 6 of the NBA Finals in June, 25 games into the regular season, you can understand why predicting a Antetokounmpo deal with Oklahoma City would only happen in NBA2K, as ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel said, per Clutch Scoops.

“The Thunder aren't going to be in those kinds of conversations. I can say that with a lot of confidence,” Siegel said. “Any speculation of the Thunder going to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo is just one of those 2K scenarios of the giants of the NBA getting better. It's not going to happen. Sam Presti has a clear timeline of how their finances are going to work”

It's a position front offices dream to be in amid the NBA's second-apron era, as the Thunder's core is not only well under 30, but surrounded by a dynamic supporting cast of defenders, shooters, and playmakers. Oklahoma City's deep roster has the Thunder on pace capture the most regular-season wins in league history.

Thunder's dominance has Stephen A Smith afraid for the NBA

The defending champion Thunder have proven it doesn't need another All-Star to dominate the NBA, as ESPN's Stephen A Smith asked, why bother? Smith is afraid the NBA will become boring during the regular season due to the Thunder's dominance, he said, per ESPN's First Take.

“OKC is on the verge of making this season that I was looking very much forward to very, very boring. They're just that dominant,” said Smith on First Take. “I'm sitting there like, ‘it doesn't matter who they go against…' It's so dominant in OKC, even if you had the chance, with all the assets that you have, to get Giannis Antetokounmpo, why bother? You don't need him. That's how awesome they are… I just don't know what to say.”

The Thunder won its 16th consecutive game to improve its record to 24-1.