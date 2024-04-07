The Oklahoma City Thunder are a banged up bunch right now, and things don't seem to be better for the team on Sunday. The Thunder are going to be without guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for a game against the Charlotte Hornets, per the team's injury report. Forward Jalen Williams is also questionable for the game.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's injury status vs. Hornets
Gilgeous-Alexander is out for Sunday's game, due to a right quad contusion. He's one of several Thunder players that is currently nursing an injury. Gordon Hayward is questionable for the game, with a tibialis strain. Isaiah Joe is probable with a sprained ankle.
Gilgeous-Alexander is the heart and soul of this Thunder team. He's averaging 30 points a game for the Thunder, leading the team in scoring. His play has been slowed down recently by his injury. He's missed five of the last six games for the team. His only appearance in those last six contests was a March 31 game against the New York Knicks. In that contest, the point guard scored 19 points on 7-for-16 shooting from the floor.
The guard is in the midst of his best year of offensive production. He's shooting a career-high 54 percent from the field this season, while appearing in 71 games. Gilgeous-Alexander's minutes are likely to be closely monitored the rest of the regular season, as the team needs him at full strength for the upcoming Western Conference playoffs.
Jalen Williams' injury status vs. Hornets
Jalen Williams is also questionable for the Hornets game, due to an ankle sprain. He's the team's second leading scorer, and the Thunder would surely love to have him available for Sunday's matchup. On the season, Williams is averaging 19.5 points per game, to go with four rebounds and five assists.
The Thunder haven't had Williams since that same March 31 matchup against the Knicks. In that game, the forward finished with 33 points on a stunning 14-for-18 performance from the floor. That's good enough for an almost 78 percent field-goal percentage. Williams averaged more than 20 points per game in march, while shooting better than 52 percent from the field. The Thunder hopes he can keep that hot hand going when he's back from injury.
The Thunder and Hornets tip off at 6:00 Eastern on Sunday. The Thunder enter the game with a 52-25 record, while the Hornets are 19-58 on the season.