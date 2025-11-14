OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder's reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, knows his team's historic start to the 2025-26 regular season is a testament to a deep roster dealing with a handful of injuries. Still, it perseveres. From one blowout win to another, the Thunder's 12-1 record as defending champions reflects depth. Down two starters, including All-Star Jalen Williams, who hasn't played a game yet, Oklahoma City won its back-to-back.

The Thunder's 29-point win (121-92) against the Los Angeles Lakers followed the Golden State Warriors' 126-102 drought. After Wednesday's win, Gilgeous-Alexander talked about how the Thunder manages despite injuries throughout its starting lineup this season.

“We're super deep as a group on both ends of the floor, and that's what allowed us to get off to the start we had,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We've been dealing with injuries. We haven't been healthy — not once, yet. But we have guys that are ready to go, guys that understand their role, guys that understand how to affect the game at a high level. And how they can do it, and they go out there and do it every night, and that's why we haven't missed a beat.”

Thunder forward Kenrich Williams has also missed the entire season. He's recovering from offseason surgery on his left knee. Lu Dort has missed six of Oklahoma City's 13 games with a lingering back injury, as Ajay Mitchell has emerged on both ends of the floor alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault's lineup.

The 19+ point wins — six out of 12 — are also on the rise for the Thunder, which has oftentimes led to Daigneault emptying his at the start of the fourth quarter.

“It definitely saves my legs a little bit,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “Whatever the game calls for, you adjust to it, but it's definitely nice to save the legs, rest a little bit, for sure.”

Williams announced he's still playing basketball amid recovery during Gilgeous-Alexander's walk-off interview, as he inches closer to making his regular-season debut.

Mark Daigneault on Thunder's deep roster amid 12-1 start

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault commended his team's depth, especially against the Grizzlies, as it closed out its recent four-game road trip before winning back-to-back at the Paycom Center.

“Our depth has been on display these last couple of games,” Daigneault said. “Even the second quarter in Memphis was big for us, cutting into that lead when we went down early. We come in with that second unit lately, and they've done a great job to start the second. And then, we come back in with a cycle of guys from the first quarter, and they can sustain it.

“We want to be as close to a 48-minute team as we can. When you have a bunch of guys that perform when their numbers are called, then that helps.”

The Thunder will have the next two days off before facing the Hornets on Saturday.