After Golden State Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry's historic performance in Friday's 109-108 win against the San Antonio Spurs, he spent time talking about the Oklahoma City Thunder. Curry and the Warriors bounced back from a 126-102 blowout loss to the Thunder with a pair of wins against the Spurs amid a six-game road trip.

After Friday's win, Curry discussed how important it is for the Warriors to persevere amidst an 82-game season, which is a testament to the team's experience, he said, in his postgame interview with NBA on Prime's Night Cap.

“Well, first thing, who hasn't had a bad loss against OKC at this point?” You gotta kind of keep perspective,” Curry said. “We're 14 games in and they're the champs. They're playing with great confidence. But it's a long year. You just gotta turn the page pretty quick. It's 82 games. It keeps coming and you just gotta be able to find a way to be accountable and assess where you're at without losing confidence because 48 hours you're right back out there on the floor.

“We've been around the block and we know exactly what we can do. It's just a matter of can you go do it?”

Dirk Nowitzki: "You guys had a tough loss, obviously, in OKC. How did you guys recover? What did you guys talk about?" Steph Curry: "Well, first thing, who hasn't had a bad loss against OKC at this point?" 😅 (via @NBAonPrime)pic.twitter.com/ovyweF7YTj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2025

Curry finished with 49 points on 16-of-26 attempts, including nine three, and a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds, two assists, and two steals. It's a historic stat line — Curry's 44th 40-point game since turning 30, which is a feat only Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan had the honor of achieving.

Article Continues Below

Jimmy Butler III added 21 points, eight rebounds, and two steals, and Will Richard and Brandin Podziemski both added 10 points.

Stephen Curry joins Michael Jordan, LeBron James in special club

Warriors All-Star Stephen Curry added himself to an exclusive club when he followed up his 46 points in Wednesday's 125-120 win against the Spurs with a 49-point game in Friday's rematch. Curry became one of only three players 37 or older, alongside Lakers All-Star LeBron James and Hall of Fame guard Michael Jordan, who Steph is tied with for most 40-point games since turning 30.

The Warriors will continue their road trip against the Pelicans on Saturday.