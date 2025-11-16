Basketball is a star-driven sport. A lot of the best players in the NBA have been doing their thing for quite some time now. LeBron James, for example, has been in the NBA for a record 23 seasons.

Despite the presence of proven stars, talent emerges out of nowhere every season. During the early part of the 2025-26 season, in particular, there have been a number of unheralded players who have broken onto the scene.

Check out the gallery to see the five best pleasant surprises of the NBA's young campaign so far.

Deni Avdija started to look like a star late last season. After the All-Star break, Avdija averaged 23.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. However, numbers can get wonky late in the season, so a lot of fans weren't fully convinced, and Avdija wasn't yet established as a star coming into the year.

Now, there is no choice but to accept Avdija's brilliance. He is up to 25.8 points per game and will legitimately contend for an All-Star spot. Avdija was once thought of as a jack of all trades and a master of none, but he is pretty great at numerous aspects of basketball.

He has thrived despite being forced to lead a team that lost its coach, Chauncey Billups, at the start of the season because of an illegal gambling scandal.

Last season, Alex Sarr was viewed as somewhat of a disappointment in an overall underwhelming rookie class. The No. 2 overall pick was top six among his first-year peers in minutes, points, assists, and rebounds. However, he didn't look like he'd become the star that the Washington Wizards needed.

Sarr has looked much better in year two, averaging 19.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. His athletic prowess is impressive for a big man, and it translates to transition points and great inside-outside defense.

Sarr is fun, as is the rest of Washington's young core. The team is still developing, and they'll likely lose a lot of games this year, but Sarr is headed in the right direction and looks capable of leading this franchise.

3. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

3. Keyonte George, Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have outperformed expectations at times in recent years, largely because they have a number of unheralded players. Keyonte George is one such player who doesn't get the credit he deserves. George is an effective playmaker (7.1 assists per game), and he balances his game with improved scoring marks (21.3 points per game).

George gets downhill effectively at will on the offensive end. When he pressures the rim, he can score inside, but if the defense collapses, he thrives at getting his teammates involved. At the pace he is at, it could very well culminate in a Most Improved Player award at season's end.

2. Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks

Ryan Rollins joined the Milwaukee Bucks last season. It was the third team he'd play for in as many seasons. Rollins was a bust during his previous stops with the Golden State Warriors and the Wizards. It looked like he wasn't long for the NBA, but he started to show signs of life with the Bucks last season.

This year, he has really burst onto the scene. Rollins is averaging 16.9 points per game and shooting the deep ball at a 45.7% clip. Rollins' calling card is defense, though. He is a pesky defender who thrives in the point-of-attack. The Bucks are more of a threat than originally anticipated, and Rollins' development from a nearly out-of-the-league player to a solid starter alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo is a big reason why.

1. Ajay Mitchell, Oklahoma City Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder's rebuild, which led to a championship victory last season, has been so successful because the Thunder find players who fit their system, and they turn them into elite role players. Ajay Mitchell is the latest success story of the Thunder's talent evaluation and player development program.

The team has had and will continue having a surplus of first-round picks, but Mitchell was a second-round selection last year. He didn't play much of a role during the Thunder's championship run, but he has stepped up to be their sixth man so far and the results have been a pleasant surprise.

Mitchell is averaging 16.7 points per game, the third most on a deep team loaded with talent. The Thunder have reaped the rewards, as despite the fact that they've been without Jalen Williams, they still only have one loss on the season thus far.