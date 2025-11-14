OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Thunder veteran Alex Caruso declared the defending champions the team with the best second unit in the NBA, as depth has helped the team maintain its historic 12-1 start to the 2025-26 campaign. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says his team's mindset and approach have yielded Oklahoma City's dominant start to the regular season. And it's led to increased roles for second and third-year guys amidst injuries.

In light of the Thunder's electric start without All-Star Jalen Williams, Caruso declared Oklahoma City's second unit to be the NBA's best, he said, after Wednesday's 121-92 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I think whoever we put out — regardless of who's in the lineup and who's out — our second 5 is better than everybody else's second 5 in the league,” Caruso said. “Humbly saying that. Obviously, it's no disrespect to anybody, but that's the confidence I have in myself and my teammates.

We play with that confidence when we're out there, and a lot of that is the energy we play with, the connectivity on defense, and then our ability to kind of play random on offense with Shai. But also, when Shai steps off the floor, and even saying that, we're missing some guys to start the year.”

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his tenth 30+ point performance of the season in a 29-point blowout win against the Lakers. What's most impressive is that Gilgeous-Alexander has had to fit a handful of those performances into three quarters, given the eight victories by 14+ points.

After beating his former team, the Lakers, Caruso spoke about the Thunder's bench depth.

“One of those strengths of our team I think I fit into really well is just the depth, and the quality of depth,” Caruso said. “I've come off the bench for the majority of my career. So, I kind of know you have a responsibility where it's either the starters start slow and you come in, and provide energy, and kind of pick it up for everybody, or the starters start great, and you have now the responsibility of continuing that flow and energy. For me, it's always just a joy to play basketball.

“We've won a championship, and we got basically the same team back. A lot of these guys I've played with them for a full year now. I know what to expect. I know how to get myself going. I know how to get myself going. It's just a really fun team to be a part of.”

The Thunder will head back on the road for a quick two-game road trip, starting against the Hornets on Saturday.