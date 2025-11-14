As Oklahoma City Thunder's Ajay Mitchell continues his eye-opening start to the 2025-26 regular season, he's drawn early consideration for the Most Improved Player award and comparisons to New York Knicks All-Star Jalen Brunson. The Ringer's Bill Simmons sees a young Brunson in Mitchell. Reflecting on Brunson's early years with the Dallas Mavericks, could we see a similar storyline in Ajay's future?

Brunson, who went from Luka Doncic's backup to starting alongside him in the Mavericks' backcourt, blossomed into someone the Knicks trusted to be the focal point of their offense, and Jalen became an All-Star in his second season in New York.

Simmons wonders if we're seeing history repeat itself in Mitchell and the Thunder, as he discussed on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“The way he's playing reminds me a little of when Brunson was on Dallas,” Simmons said. “Brunson had this stretch on those Dallas team where you'd watch him and be like, is this guy really good or am I crazy? Could this guy be the lead guard on a really good team, or am I crazy? And you just watch him. He was like this finished product, and he was kind of this luxury on the side for the Mavs.

“And I just wonder, with Mitchell, I'm sure these other GMs are looking at this Thunder team, going there's no way they're going to be able to pay all these guys.”

The Thunder will have to make some tough decisions sometime down the road.

“They're going to be able to pay Cason Wallace $30 million a year. They're not going to be able to pay Mitchell in a couple of years,” Simmons added. “So, I'm sure all these other teams must be scavengers, like, could we build an offense around Ajay Mitchell? It seems absurd, but who knows? The Brunson thing seemed absurd.”

Ajay Mitchell ascends to an elite defender for Thunder

Ever since Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell stole headlines amid Summer League for his exponential growth, he hasn't stopped.

“I did not know he could shoot the ball this effectively from deep,” Legler said. “The guy's making everything from the perimeter. He's got a burst to accelerate past you. He's got an incredibly strong base.

“He's incredibly strong, and by the way, Ajay Mitchell is the second-highest rated individual defensive player in the NBA. Guys make 30 percent of the shots against him that he contests.”

Mitchell is averaging 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game this season.