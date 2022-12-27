By Diego Padilla · 9 min read

One of the most underrated roles in Overwatch 2 is the support role. In the support role, it is the support player’s job to keep an eye on their team and provide them with different buffs and healing while also dealing damage to opponents. Because of this, heroes in the support role often are rated based on their support capabilities and the value they can give to the team.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 has finally settled and the meta has finally taken shape. Compared to the previous season, this season has seen the rise of one shot compositions where teams are made around making sure that they can one shot the opponents. Because of this, when looking at the supports, players will look towards which among them can provide damage, strong protection or healing to sustain heroes that the opponent is trying to one shot. This specific need has solidified which among the support heroes have a solid place in the meta. With that being said, let us get to know five of them which have proved to fill in the support role for this season.

Kiriko

Kiriko is still one of the best support heroes in the game even until now. Dominating the ranks of support heroes in Overwatch 2 with her terrifyingly versatile kit, she was toned down by Blizzard with the arrival of Season 2. However, despite the nerfs to her kit, she is still a force to be reckoned with and her seat as the top support hero seems to be here to stay. This is because with the way the meta has shifted, her kit has become a lot more invaluable for a lot of teams.

Looking at her kit, the most defining part of what makes her the best support hero is her utility skill called Protection Suzu. Protection Suzu makes her and her targeted ally invulnerable for a short amount of time. It also cleanses any negative effects that they may have of them. What makes this a very strong ability is the invulnerability she gives. In Season 2, they tried to nerf this by shortening the amount of time the target is invulnerable but it seems that they may have accidentally given it a bigger buff in the form of shortening its cast time. With the meta shaping around “one shotting” opponents, the ability to make your ally invulnerable is very strong. This is because when timed properly, this can make the one shot attacks of the opponents useless as Kiriko or the character that Kiriko is targeting becomes immune to the attacks.

Aside from this, the other parts of her kit also contribute to her power as a support. Her main healing weapon, Healing Ofuda, is an auto-target heal ability that seeks out injured allies. This is her generic heal skill which most support heroes have and use to heal their allies. Her main damaging weapon is her Kunai. These Kunais are very strong because of the passive that when she hits a critical shot, it deals increased damage. This was, for some reason, buffed in Season 2 when they gave her more Kunais she can throw. Her movement skill also still remains one of the stronger parts of her kit as it allows her to teleport to allies across a distance. This movement skill synergizes well with the rest of her kit as she is able to attend to allies quickly wherever they are. In Season 2, they just gave this skill the ability to be activated when the button to activate is also held.

When it comes to Kiriko’s Ultimate skill, she becomes one of the best playmakers in her team as the buffs provided by this skill lets her team overpower the opponents. In Season 2, they tried to reduce its effectiveness to keep it in line with the other support heroes’ Ultimate skills. However, despite the nerf in numbers, this is still a very much valuable Ultimate that allows for teams to make game changing pushes.

Mercy

When it comes to support heroes in the Overwatch roster, none are as iconic as Mercy. Mercy is what people think of when they talk about support heroes. However, despite being an icon for the support heroes, Mercy did not fare well in Season 1 of Overwatch 2. However, she received a huge indirect buff when Sojourn was nerfed. This was because in Season 2, they nerfed Sojourn’s ability to one shot opponents across the map with her railgun. However, it was later found that the damage buff Mercy gave to Sojourn allowed Sojourn to insta-kill from across the map. This propelled her to new heights and players have had a new appreciation for Mercy since then.

Her main weapon is the most defining part of her kit that helped solidify her part in the meta. Her main weapon is called the Caduceus Staff and it does two things. First, it provides a boat load of healing to targeted teammates. This is especially useful considering how the meta is centered around big burst damage. The healing of Mercy allows her to give a lot of sustain to her teammates. Second, the alternate fire of her main weapon gives bonus damage to target party members. This specific part of her kit is what propelled her on top of the meta is that she enables the DPS to perform one shot kills against opponents. Because of these, she has become a very important support for the team.

Among the other support heroes, what makes Mercy unique is that her entire kit revolves around her main weapon. However, she has a unique skill that is an exception since it is a handgun called Caduceus Blaster which she can use to deal damage. This was buffed with the arrival of Season 2 where they increased the ammo count as well as made it faster to switch between the gun and her staff. This buff given to her has given her extra sustainability as she now has the ability to defend herself in case all her teammates are out. On top of that, her movement skill allows her to fly towards teammates quickly. This allows her to quickly move across the battlefield towards teammates that need her support. Her utility skill lets her revive a party member that has fallen. This skill of Mercy has been her most iconic skill since the first Overwatch. It also isn’t all for show as it allows her to pick teammates back up and give the team a lot of sustain.

Finally, her Ultimate skill is what ties all of her skills together. Her Ultimate skill, Valkyrie, allows her to fly as well as significantly boosts her abilities. This means that the healing and damage buff she gives are significantly increased. When in her Ultimate skill, she can either make her team deal boat loads of damage or make them a damage sponge from all the healing she can give

Ana

Back in Season 1, Ana was considered one of the best support heroes in Overwatch 2 due to her ability to crowd control opponents with her skills. In Season 2, she is still powerful and especially so after receiving multiple buffs to her kit. However, what propelled her to the top of the meta were not the buffs she received but the buffs they gave to Doomfist. Doomfist is a tank that is able to slow opponents down significantly especially after blocking their shots. What makes Ana an excellent support for Doomfist is that when they are slowed because of Doomfist, she can use her sleep dart to stun them easily. This allows the DPS to swoop in and clean up the mess. Because of this combination, she has become a top tier support even more so when played with the right heroes.

When it comes to her main weapon, she wields a Biotic Rifle that either damages enemies or heals allies. It works especially well from a safe distance as it has a very long range of fire. When it comes to her utility skills, she has two in the form of a sleep dart and a biotic grenade. These two have been significantly buffed and is the reason behind her meta performance. The two utility skills allow for her to provide heavy CC towards the opponents. This allows her teammates to deal a lot of damage to opponents.

Finally, her Ultimate skill lets her superbuff an ally while reducing the damage they are taking. This is especially significant considering that the current Overwatch 2 meta involves dealing a lot of burst damage instantly.

Lucio

Despite Season 2 being focused around support heroes that buff damage, Lucio is still able to find his place in the meta. Compared to season 1 of Overwatch 2, Lucio did not receive any significant buff. However, because of the versatility of his kit, he is still considered a top tier support hero. In addition, his kit has a low skill floor allowing players to play him effectively.

His main weapon, Sonic Amplifier allows him to either heal allies or give them a significant speed boost. The Amp it up skill makes the healing or the speed boost he is giving to allies bigger compared to normal. This is especially significant as the speed boost and extra health allows his allies to run around crowd control abilities and make it harder for opponents to aim at them. Aside from that, he contributes to the team’s DPS by messing around with the opponent by knocking them around with his skill.

His ultimate skill has become especially invaluable considering that he gives extra health to allies around him. This helps his allies make pushes confidently while also increasing their survivability against powerful abilities that tend to deal a lot of burst damage.

Baptiste

When it comes to versatility in Overwatch 2, Baptiste could be considered the best one among the support heroes. This is because his kit has a lot of utility that are focused on protecting allies as well as himself. Because of this ability to self-sustain heavily, he is favored by players especially when they are in a defensive position.

His main weapon is a biotic launcher that either heals allies or is a three round burst rifle. This is just a generic support hero weapon. Where he really shines is in the utility skills he carries. Baptiste has a healing utility skill that becomes stronger when the allies are below 50% health. The other utility skill lets him put up a force field that straight up prevents allies from dying. This is especially important in the meta in Season 2 where the main focus is dealing damage. The immortality he provides to allies is highly significant for that matter.

His ultimate skill adds to the already high versatility he has. His ultimate skill, “Amplification Matrix” boosts the damage and healing of allied projectiles that pass through it. Because of this, it makes him a solid choice when looking at the support heroes for the current meta in Overwatch 2.