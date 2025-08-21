Finally, a couple of weeks after his release, former WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has booked his first match with a new promotion.

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, Kross will compete at the Killer Smokeshow in Rahway, New Jersey. He challenged Richard Holliday to a match there on X, formerly Twitter. It came as a response to Holliday's recent social media post. Holliday recently took shots at Kross after his release while looking at his book in Barnes & Noble.

“Richard, my dear friend, thank you so much for reaching out. Hopefully, you picked the book back up and put it back on the shelf,” Kross began, referencing Holliday's social media post. “I appreciate you extending such kind words to me — I know you weren't trying to piss me off, you just have a particular way of how you talk to people. I'm noticing that you're all over the place, but I'm also noticing you're not really doing anything of great substance; like, nothing really important, as usual.

“So I was thinking to myself, Wow, you pissed me off. You know you did. You know what you're doing right now, I know what you wanna do. So how about this — September 21st, Rahway, New Jersey, you show up to the Killers Smokeshow. It'll be a no DQ match, and I'll knock all your f*****g teeth out, I will squeeze all of the oxygen out of your skull, and then I want to see how f*****g mouthy you are after that. I hope to see you there. Maybe we'll get a coffee afterward when I take you to the hospital,” he continued.

Holliday responded via X. He took a shot at Kross not being booked by WWE towards the end of his run. He accepted the challenge nonetheless.

“I know you haven't had a lot of matches lately, and the ones you did have you lost,” Holliday began. “So[,] for the benefit of you and your wife's image, I won't blow you up too bad. Let's get cigars afterwards!”

Karrion Kross was released from WWE on August 10, 2025, after his contract expired. There were reports that his booking fee was high following his WWE departure, but it appears he has his first booking.