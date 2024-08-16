Trump Turnberry in the United Kingdom is known as one of the most beautiful golf courses in the world. John Daly called it his new favorite course, replacing St. Andrews atop that list. But if fans want a chance to play the iconic course, they better have some deep pockets.

Starting next year, the green fees at Trump Turnberry Ailsa Course have been raised considerably, according to golf course reviewer UK Golf Guy. For a round of golf during peak times and peak season, it will cost 1,000 euros, or $1,100. Yes, you read that right. That is just over $61 per hole. It will be the most expensive in all of the UK.

When the news broke, fans were outraged online.

That prompted a response from Trump Turnberry general manager, Nic Oldham.

“We were finding that a lot of people were booking up tee times during the peak times of the year but only came to play golf and then left,” Oldham said to Bunkered.

“In many instances, people were choosing to play the Ailsa but stay somewhere else nearby. That meant our hotel guests were able to stay in the hotel but couldn’t get access to the course. By blocking out these peak tee times, we are able to offer greater playing opportunities to our best customers.”

So, there does appear to be a method to their madness. After all, the Donald Trump-owned golf course is one of the few also including a five-star resort. Guests who pay the exorbitant prices to stay there have reportedly found it difficult to land tee times during peak season; hence the price hike.

“We are unique amongst venues that have hosted The Open in that we are a complete resort and, therefore, we need to make sure all parts of our business are viable,” said Oldham. “Simply selling rounds of golf isn’t a sustainable business model.”

Nevertheless, more than $1,000 for a round of golf is still outrageous.

The historic course has played host to the Open Championship four times. But the gorgeous venue has since fallen out of the rotation since former President Trump purchased the property in 2014.