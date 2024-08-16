ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off in both teams' second preseason game. They won their first games, with the Bucs defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 17-14, and the Jags beating the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13. The teams just participated in two days of joint practices, making it a possible fiery affair. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Buccaneers-Jaguars prediction and pick.

The Buccaneers seem content to let Baker Mayfield sit out for the preseason, as he spent all of week one on the sidelines. Kyle Trask challenged Mayfield for the starting role last offseason and will continue as the backup this year. Trask looked good in game one, going 12 for 20 with 144 yards. The Buccaneers aren't taking any chances, sitting out Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Rachaad White. Antoine Winfield Jr and Lavonte David may also skip the game. The Bucs are a team that battles the injury bug so a cautious approach isn't a big surprise.

The Jaguars will attempt to keep their starting quarterback healthy in this game by sitting him out. Mac Jones and CJ Beathard will each play a half after playing most of the game in the preseason opener. Lawrence had four pass attempts in the Chiefs game, completing three for 42 yards and a touchdown. Jones looked good in his first game away from the New England Patriots, going 9 for 11 with 98 yards. Beathard auditioned well for the backup role, completing 7 of 14 with 125 yards and a touchdown.

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread/Win

Preseason football is an interesting thing. The Buccaneers aren't playing any of their stars but beat the Bengals in the first game with Joe Burrow getting snaps. The Buccaneers are full of hard-working players trying to make the 53-man roster, which can elevate them to victories against starters who may be going through the motions to avoid injury.

Tampa Bay will continue to monitor Sean Tucker, who had ten carries and 68 yards. White's absence allows Tucker to earn the backup running back spot for Week 1. If the Jaguars defense continues performing well against the pass, Tucker could be the X-factor.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have plenty of depth which could lead them to victory against the Buccaneers. The Jaguars weren't afraid to play some of their top playmakers, with Travis Etienne Jr and Gabe Davis getting reps to start the game. They also have a deep backfield of D'Ernest Johnson, Jalen Jackson, and Tank Bigsby who shared duties. Josiah Deguara was Jones and Beathard's favorite option in game one, securing the most targets and catching three passes for 42 yards.

Final Buccaneers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Jaguars looked like a more disciplined and game-ready team in week one. They had 348 total yards, 6.2 yards per play, no turnovers, and 18 first downs. Jacksonville's defense had a great day against the Chiefs, recording five sacks and limiting them to 158 passing yards. Kyle Trask's chances of holding up to that kind of pressure are unlikely and will show why he lost out to Mayfield last season.

Final Buccaneers-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Jaguars -2.5 (-115)