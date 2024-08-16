The Miami Marlins have not had a good 2024 campaign, which probably should have been expected when their ace Sandy Alcantara was ruled out for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery back in October. Even though he hasn't taken the mound at all this season, Alcantara has been the subject of trade rumors given Miami's continued lack of success.

Alcantara has established himself as one of the top starters in the league during his time with the Marlins, and he was absolutely lights out in the 2022 campaign, which saw him win the National League Cy Young. He struggled in 2023, though, but that hasn't kept teams from asking about him on the trade market. While Miami hasn't shown much interest in dealing him, that could change if they struggle out of the gate in 2025.

Should the Marlins trade Sandy Alcantara?

The Marlins haven't been all that good for quite some time now, and yet, they've never fully committed to rebuilding. While they dealt away quite a few pieces at the trade deadline this year, they are still holding onto Alcantara. Granted, trading him right now makes virtually no sense, but it's not like Miami hasn't had opportunities to trade him in the past.

Considering how Alcantara will be 29 years old next season, and the Marlins aren't really close to being a contender of any sorts, it doesn't make much sense to hold onto him. If he can come out of the gates hot, but Miami struggles, it would be the perfect time for the front office to decide to move him to a contender in exchange for a massive pool of prospects.

At his best in 2022, Alcantara was arguably the best pitcher in the league (14-9, 2.28 ERA, 207 K, 0.98 WHIP). He can strike hitters out with the best of them, and his arm stamina is unmatched in the league, as he twirled six complete games in 2022, and another three in 2023, both of which were tops in the majors. As a result, it makes a lot of sense that several teams are continually pursuing him.

There's really no reason for Miami to hold onto Alcantara, unless they somehow storm out of the gates next season. But again, the chances of that happening are fairly low, so it would clearly make the most sense to deal him while his value is still fairly high. So while he's not going to pitch this season, the trade drama surrounding Alcantara will be worth keeping a close eye on over the next few months.