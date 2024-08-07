Bryson DeChambeau is one of the best golfers in the world. He also has been quite active on social media and even creates content on YouTube. He has featured golf stars such as Phil Mickelson on the channel. Additionally, DeChambeau recently published a video with former president Donald Trump. It appears that golf legend John Daly may be DeChambeau's next guest.

In late July, DeChambeau asked his followers on X, formerly Twitter, who his next guest should be. Daly responded with a message that made it seem as if he was at least open to the idea of collaborating on a video. However, seemingly nothing came to fruition… until Tuesday.

“Let’s give the people what they want @PGA_JohnDaly,” DeChambeau wrote on Tuesday. It appears that a video featuring both golf stars could be dropping soon.

Bryson DeChambeau finding overall success

DeChambeau is finding success in his professional golf career as well as his social media ventures. In fact, his video with Donald Trump received over 10 million views. The video also led to a drastic increase in DeChambeau's subscriber count, as he now has well over one million subscribers on YouTube.

His primary focus is still his professional golf career, of course. DeChambeau is currently a member of LIV Golf. He has played well since joining LIV. DeChambeau also competes in major championships and is a two-time US Open winner. He finished second at the PGA Championship in 2024 as well.

The 30-year-old is clearly finding success in various different ways. Between his growing YouTube channel and impressive golf career, DeChambeau is on track for stardom.

Now the question is whether or not Bryson DeChambeau and John Daly will make a golfing YouTube video together. And if so, which it seems likely to happen based on DeChambeau's latest message, when will the video be released?