At the same time Phil Mickelson reevaluates his role with LIV Golf, he's identifying how he can remain “in contention” for majors.

Mickelson, 54, has struggled to stay competitive since loudly jumping from the PGA Tour to the disruptive “Golf, But Louder” league (and controversially helping the Saudi-backed enterprise launch with notoriety).

Lefty finished 34th in the individual points race in 2022, 39th in 2023, and currently sits 44th of 56. He has three top-10s in three years, and just one top-20 result (LIV Jeddah) in his past 11 events.

The HyFlyers — comprised of Mickelson, Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and. Andy Ogletree — have consistently placed bottom-eight.

Mickelson, who became the oldest golfer (50) to win a major at the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, has fared better in the majors. He snagged a backdoor runner-up at the 2023 Masters and made the cuts this year — a T43 at Augusta National, T60 at the Open Championship.

Mickelson discussed an array of topics on a recent conference call ahead of LIV Golf Chicago at Bolingbrook Golf Club (Sept. 13-15), including his future in LIV, the state of his golf, and growing the game.

Phil Mickelson on LIV future, major contention

1. Mickelson is invested in the HyFlyers, but may transition to a different role

Majority stakes in LIV teams are held by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, but outside investors — including team members — can purchase minority ownership. Mickelson is a captain and investor in HyFlyers GC.

2. Mickelson wants to help grow the game

The always-camera-ready Mickelson also seems to be enjoying riding the wave of the YouTube golf explosion with original content.

3. Regardless, he's playing the majors…

Like his longterm rival Tiger Woods (also generating retirement chatter), Mickelson plans to continue competing in the majors, as long as he's eligible.

The six-time major champ has one year left on the U.S. Open exemption (thanks to Kiawah). He's exempt from the Open through age 60 and has lifetime entry into the Masters and PGA.

“I'm in every major on the regular tour next year, and I'll be in three of the four majors for the next six, seven years,” said Lefty. “I would love to compete and give myself a chance to win in those, and I also want to build this out and create a culture that is sustainable and that people strive to be a part of.”

4. …And possibly contending?

The famously creative golfer believes he's pinpointed an attackable area of improvement.

Mickelson rates 48th out of 56 players on LIV in scrambling.

“But ball-striking wise and shot-making abilities are on par with the level needed to compete, but my short game is not. That's why I'm spending a lot of time trying to turn that around.”