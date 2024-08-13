ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The FedEx Cup playoffs begins this weekend with the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Below we will continue our PGA Tour odds series with a FedEx St. Jude Championship prediction and pick.

This is the first of three playoff rounds in the FedEx Cup. The top 70 players will take part in this event, and it is a no cut event. The FedEx Cup points earned by golfers in the regular season will carry over into this event and the next. This is important as the top 50 players advance to the next event with the top 30 advancing to the final championship weekend.

Last year, Lucas Glover pulled off the huge upset by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship. He shot 15-under par and beat Patrick Cantlay in a playoff hole. However, winning the event last season does not guarantee entry to the FedEx St. Jude Championship this season. With that, Glover finished just outside the top 70, and he will not be participating in the playoffs this season.

The FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship takes place at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee. TPC Southwind is a par-70 course, but it plays at 7,243 yards. However, it is not too tough of a course as golfers will shoot a low score. It is the best of the best this weekend, and there is going to be plenty of excitement.

Here are the FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, courtesy of FanDuel

FedEx St. Jude Championship odds

Scottie Scheffler: +330

Xander Schauffele: +700

Rory McIlroy: +850

Collin Morikawa: +1200

Ludvig Aberg: +2000

Patrick Cantlay: +2200

Tommy Fleetwood: +2500

Hideki Matsuyama: +2800

Tom Kim: +3000

Corey Connors: +3500

Russell Henley: +3500

Sungjae Im: +4000

Viktor Hovland: +4000

Justin Thomas: +4000

Tony Finau: +4000

Billy Horschel: +4500

Sahith Theegala: +4500

Aaron Rai: +5000

Cameron Young: +5000

How to Watch FedEx St. Jude Championship

Time: 7 AM ET/4 AM PT Thursday

TV: Golf Channel, NBC

Stream: ESPN+, Peacock

FedEx St. Jude Championship Favorite Picks

Scottie Scheffler: Scheffler was the best golfer on tour this season, and it was not particularly close. he won six times, and made over $28 Million just this season. He was also able to win the gold medal at the Olympics in Paris. Scheffler is enjoying a fantastic season, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. He has an unorthodox swing, but Scheffler is arguably the best ball striker on tour. He needs to sink his putts, but with his ability to hit every club in his bag, Scheffler is a great bet to win this event.

Xander Schauffele: All the talk this season has been about how good Scheffler has been. However, Schauffele has been playing some of his best golf, as well. Schauffele has made over $15 Million himself, and he has finished in the top-10 12 times. Schauffele does just about everything well, but his putting is what sets him apart. If he continues to play well as he has been, it would not be surprising to see him win.

Collin Morikawa: Morikawa has been playing well lately, and the playoffs are all about the hot hand. Morikawa has finishes in the top-25 in 11 straight PGA Tour events. That goes to 12 straight if you count the Olympics. He has finished top-10 in six of those 11 events. Morikawa may not drive the ball far, but he is extremely accurate. He does need to hit some better approach shots, but his driver and putter are fantastic. If his mid-range irons are good, Morikawa will have a great chance to win this event.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Sleeper Picks

Tom Kim: Tom Kim is just 22 years old, but he is already one of the better golfers. He has an incredibly bright future in this sport. He is coming off an eighth place finish at the Olympics, as well. Kim is accurate off the tee, but struggles with his short game. Missing putts is the reason he has not been able to win some of the events he has participated in. If Kim sinks his putts, and continues to strike the ball well off the tee, he will be in contention to win this event.

Sahith Theegala: Theegala has seven top-10 finishes this season. He is seventh in the FedEx Cup standings because of it. Theegala is almost certainly a lock for the next playoff event, but he could win this one. He has not participated since the 3M Open at the end of July, so he is fully rested and ready to go. He needs to be better off the tee box, but his short game and putting are fantastic. If Theegala is at his best, he will be at the top of this leaderboard.

Aaron Rai: As mentioned earlier, the playoffs are all about who is hot. Aaron Rai has been playing some of the best golf of anybody in the event. He has finished in the top-10 in four his last five events, and top-5 in three of those. In fact, Rai is coming off a win at the Wyndham Championship. He is swinging the hot club right now, and there is not reason to believe that will not continue at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Prediction and Pick

It is very hard not to take Scheffler or Schauffele in this event. They are the two best golfers by a long shot, and it is easy to see why they are the favorites. I do think that trend will continue. Scheffler does not have a good history at this course, so I will take Schauffele to win.

FedEx St. Jude Championship Final Prediction and pick: Xander Schauffele (+700)